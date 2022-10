Willman was placed on waivers by the Flyers on Wednesday.

Willman saw action in 41 games for Philadelphia last season in which he notched four goals, two assists and 65 shots while averaging 11:46 of ice time. While the move means Willman will begin the campaign in the minors, he should be on the list of potential call-ups throughout the year but will likely offer minimal fantasy value even when in the NHL.