Martone scored twice on six shots in Michigan State University's 4-1 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Martone's choice to go to college has paid off pretty well so far with six goals and 13 points in nine contests for the Spartans. The 19-year-old winger has added 36 PIM, showing a bit of grit in addition to his obvious scoring touch, one that made him the sixth overall pick this past June. The Flyers look to have a good one on their hands, though they'll likely give him all the time he wants with Michigan State before getting his signature on an entry-level deal.