Head coach Rick Tocchet said Friday that Ristolainen (upper body) is a possibility for Saturday's game against the Ducks, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ristolainen participated in Friday's practice session and appears to have a chance to suit up Saturday for the first time since early October. The Flyers will likely see how the 31-year-old feels during and after Saturday's morning skate before determining his status against Anaheim, but the blueliner's return to game action appears to be imminent.