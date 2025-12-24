Ristolainen notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

The helper on Carl Grundstrom's empty-netter was Ristolainen's first point in five games since he made his season debut following his recovery from triceps surgery. The 31-year-old Ristolainen is filling a bottom-four role so far, and he's added a plus-1 rating, seven shots on net, eight hits and eight blocked shots. Fantasy managers don't need to roster him unless he gets hot on offense, though he could help in the physical categories in deeper formats.