Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Practicing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ristolainen (triceps) is in a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.
Ristolainen is participating in his first full practice of the season as he has yet to play a game. The 31-year-old is expected to play his first game of the season by the end of the month and will likely be a top-four defenseman upon his return.
More News
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Needs at least one more week•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Still 4-6 week from returning•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Scheduled for IR stint•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Still working way back from injury•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Resumes skating•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Out at least six months•