Ristolainen (triceps) is in a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Ristolainen is participating in his first full practice of the season as he has yet to play a game. The 31-year-old is expected to play his first game of the season by the end of the month and will likely be a top-four defenseman upon his return.

