Ristolainen (triceps) remains 4-6 weeks from returning to the lineup, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports Monday.

Ristolainen's timeline likely means he will get back into the lineup in early December. The 31-year-old blueliner has already missed eight games to start the year. Noah Juulsen and Adam Ginning figure to continue seeing plenty of work on the third pairing while Ristolainen is on the shelf.