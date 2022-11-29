Laughton (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday against the Islanders following his activation from injured reserve.
Laughton last played Nov. 19 due to a shoulder injury, Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic reports. The Flyers forward will return to action a bit ahead of schedule. He has generated three goals, seven points, 44 shots on net and 52 hits in 18 games this season.
