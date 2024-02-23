Foerster (lower body) is practicing in a regular jersey Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Foerster has missed the last four games after he was injured blocking a shot versus Seattle on Feb. 10. The 22-year-old has 10 goals and 21 points in 52 games this season. He will likely play on the third line alongside Ryan Poehling and Noah Cates upon his return to the lineup. The Flyers sent Olle Lycksell to the minors Friday, suggesting Foerster will likely be able to return Saturday versus the Rangers.