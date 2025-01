Foerster scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Foerster found the back of the net with his lone shot on goal in the latter stages of the first period, but his 13th goal of the campaign wasn't enough to give Philadelphia the win. This was the first time he scored a goal since Jan. 5, when he notched a goal in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.