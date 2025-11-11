Foerster (lower body) took the ice in a regular jersey for Tuesday's practice session, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Foerster has missed the Flyers' last four games due to his lower-body injury but is eligible to come off injured reserve prior to Wednesday's clash with Edmonton. If the 23-year-old winger does get into the lineup, it will likely be in a top-six role, perhaps on the first line in exchange for Bobby Brink.