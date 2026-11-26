Foerster notched two assists while adding four hits, two shots on net and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

The defensive effort was impressive given the final score, but the Flyers' top line of Foerster, Christian Dvorak and Travis Konecny didn't get a lot of help. Foerster has two multi-point performances in the last three games, and over the last 11 contests the 24-year-old winger's collected three goals and nine points, along with 22 hits, 19 shots on net and a plus-5 rating.