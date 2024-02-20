Hill is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus Nashville, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill hasn't been great of late, suffering back-to-back losses to the Wild and the Hurricanes while posting a sub-par 3.62 GAA and .875 save percentage. He'll try to get back on track in a home matchup with a Predators squad that's 14-10-2 on the road this year.