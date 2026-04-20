Barbashev scored an empty-net goal and added eight hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth in Game 1.

Barbashev had 14 points over the last 13 games of the regular season, and he finished the campaign at a career-high 61 points in all 82 contests. The 30-year-old's physical playing style and responsible two-way game are a great fit for playoff hockey, so he should continue to see prominent minutes for the Golden Knights. He also brings plenty of experience as a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2019 with St. Louis, 2023 with Vegas) with 33 points over 90 playoff contests across eight previous postseason runs.