Eichel scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Eichel helped out on a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in the second period before scoring a fluky goal with a favorable bounce on a dump-in that evaded Alex Nedeljkovic late in the third. With two goals and four helpers over two games, Eichel has hit the ground running in 2025-26. He's added eight shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating, and he's earned three of his six points on the power play. The 28-year-old is a must-start in virtually all fantasy formats.