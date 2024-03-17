Thompson will guard the home net Sunday against New Jersey.
It'll be the first start in six games for Thompson, who struggled mightily in his last outing, giving up seven goals in a loss to the Sabres. Overall, the 27-year-old Thompson is 17-12-5 with a .903 save percentage and 2.87 GAA this year. He'll face a Devils team that's averaging 3.27 goals per game.
