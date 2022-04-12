Stone (back) is expected to be activated from long-term injured reserve to play in Tuesday's game versus the Canucks.

The Golden Knights will likely need to make a number of corresponding moves to free up the cap space to activate Stone, but all signs point to him playing Tuesday. The 29-year-old has been excellent this 28 points in as many games this season. He's listed on the third line, but he'll be reunited with familiar linemates in Max Pacioretty and Chandler Stephenson. Given that Stone's missed 26 games, he'll likely be eased back into action with a lower ice time than his 18:09 per game average this season.