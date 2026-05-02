Marner scored twice on seven shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Mammoth in Game 6.

Marner hadn't scored in the playoffs yet, but he came through with a chance to advance on the line. Marner's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he added a power-play marker in the third as the Golden Knights started to pull away with the lead. He finished the first round with two goals, five assists, 15 shots on net, five hits and a plus-5 rating over six appearances. In previous playoff runs with the Maple Leafs, Marner had 63 points across 70 contests over nine postseasons.