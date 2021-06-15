Theodore scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

The defenseman scored on a faceoff play in the first period. Theodore also set up Alec Martinez in the second. Through 14 playoff games, Theodore has only gotten on the scoresheet four times, but all of those have been multi-point efforts. He's up to a goal, seven assists, 40 shots on net and a plus-6 rating.