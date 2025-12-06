Theodore scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Theodore tallied at 19:47 of the first period, and it ended up being all the offense the Golden Knights needed. The defenseman has been consistent for nearly a month now, going no longer than two games without a point since Nov. 10. In that span, he's racked up four goals and eight assists over 13 contests, for a total of 17 points, 65 shots on net, 44 blocks and a plus-4 rating in 27 appearances on the year.