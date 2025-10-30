Bussi was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Islanders.

Bussi was in the starter's crease during the Hurricanes' morning skate, and he'll be in net Thursday for the second time in the team's last three games. He's made three previous starts this year, all on the road, going 2-1-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .911 save percentage. The Islanders have had a solid start to the year offensively, averaging 3.56 goals per game, which ranks ninth in the league.