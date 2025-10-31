Bussi made 26 saves in a 6-2 win over the Islanders on Thursday. He also picked up a goalie assist.

The game was tighter than the score shows -- the Canes went into the third with a 3-1 lead before the offense took things up a notch. Bussi is 3-1-0 in four starts with a 2.25 GAA and .916 save percentage. The 27-year-old goalie made his NHL debut this season at age 27 years after four pro seasons, mostly in the AHL. So far, Bussi is having a pinch-me-I'm-dreaming start to his NHL career.