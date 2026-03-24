Hurricanes' Charles-Alexis Legault: Sent back down
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Legault was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
The Hurricanes had a question mark in their lineup Tuesday, but Legault was ultimately not needed to play. The 22-year-old defenseman will be an option whenever Carolina needs another call-up.
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