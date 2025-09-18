Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said that Slavin didn't skate Thursday since he was "a little sore," Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Slavin has appeared in at least 80 regular-season games in each of the last two seasons, most recently logging six goals, 21 assists, 136 blocked shots and 21 hits while averaging 21:34 of ice time over 80 regular-season outings last year. Brind'Amour said Thursday that Slavin won't go until he's 100 percent healthy, but it seems unlikely that his soreness will limit his regular-season availability.