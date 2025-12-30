Miller logged an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Miller missed one game due to a lower-body injury, but he was ultimately able to suit up and log 22:51 of ice time. The 25-year-old has been steady for the Hurricanes in a top-four role as the team has often been missing at least one blueliner this year. Miller is at 14 points, 52 shots on net, 43 hits, 33 blocked shots and 30 PIM across 30 appearances, offering some all-around appeal in fantasy.