Philp (concussion) doesn't have a timetable for his return to the lineup, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Saturday.

Philp remains in concussion protocol and will miss his second straight game against Seattle on Saturday. He has appeared in two contests with the Hurricanes after being claimed off waivers from Edmonton on Dec. 29. In 17 outings between the Hurricanes and Oilers this season, he has two goals, one assist, 14 shots on net and 30 hits.