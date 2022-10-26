Kase has been placed in concussion protocol, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kase missed Carolina's five-game road trip after he was injured in the team's season opener on Oct. 12 against Columbus. He returned to Raleigh for further evaluation and coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed Wednesday that the 26-year-old forward was going through concussion protocol. It is unclear when Kase will be available to return but it could be an extended stay on the sidelines given his concussion history.