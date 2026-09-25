Kochetkov signed a two-year, $7.9 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Friday.

Kochetkov was limited to nine regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign due to a hip injury, but he was effective when on the ice, going 6-2-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .899 save percentage. He's back to full health ahead of the 2026-27 regular season and will remain under contract with the Hurricanes through the 2028-29 campaign, but he'll likely begin the upcoming season as Brandon Bussi's backup after Bussi went 31-6-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .894 save percentage across 39 regular-season appearances last year.