Kochetkov will guard the road cage during Saturday's matchup with the Devils.

Kochetkov will be making his NHL debut Saturday. The 22-year-old netminder was excellent for Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL this season before joining the Huricanes' AHL affiliate in February, going 10-10-2 while posting an admirable 2.23 GAA and .926 save percentage. He'll try to secure his first career NHL victory in a road matchup with a New Jersey team that's 16-18-4 at home this year.