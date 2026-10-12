Kochetkov stopped 18 of 19 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Kochetkov has won all three of his outings this season. He's allowed just five goals on 57 shots in those contests as the Hurricanes' defense continues to make life easy on the team's goaltenders. Brandon Bussi started the first two games of the year, but the two netminders have alternated starts since. With Kochetkov playing well, it wouldn't be surprising if he continues to command a decent share of starts. Both goalies are quality fantasy options for managers in search of wins.