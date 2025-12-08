Kochetkov made 18 saves on 21 attempts on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.

Despite being one week into December, Kochetkov picked up his first loss of the season Sunday in a game that was highlighted by two goals in the second period for the visitors. With the loss, the 26-year-old netminder has a 4-1-0 record with a .914 save percentage and a 1.96 GAA through six appearances this season. Sunday's game marked his first since Nov. 19, as he's been dealing with his second lower-body injury of the season. It's unclear whether or not the two injuries are related, but regardless, he's had a track record of missing stretches of time throughout the first four years of his career. Already with a shutout and four wins on the season, Kochetkov is set to succeed while guarding Carolina's net if he can stay in the lineup. He has streaming value in nearly all fantasy formats while healthy. With the Hurricanes rostering three goaltenders, Kochetkov likely won't draw back-to-back starts, giving him a realistic chance to start Thursday against the Capitals.