Walker (undisclosed) may not play in Game 4 against Florida on Monday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Walker sat out Saturday's 6-2 loss to Florida in Game 3, and he's currently doubtful for Game 4 on Monday. He has earned one goal, two assists, 24 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 16 hits through 12 appearances this postseason. If Walker remains unavailable, Alexander Nikishin will presumably play in Monday's must-win matchup versus the Panthers.