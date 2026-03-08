Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Earns three points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.
One of his helpers came on the power play. Jarvis has gotten on the scoresheet in five of six games since the Olympics, compiling two goals and seven assists in that span. He continues to thrive on the Hurricanes' top line as one of the team's top forwards. For the season, Jarvis has 27 goals, 25 assists, 15 power-play points, 171 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-12 rating over 55 appearances.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Provides pair of helpers in win•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Mr. Consistency strikes again•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Two points including game-winner•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Logs two power-play helpers•