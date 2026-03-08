Jarvis scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

One of his helpers came on the power play. Jarvis has gotten on the scoresheet in five of six games since the Olympics, compiling two goals and seven assists in that span. He continues to thrive on the Hurricanes' top line as one of the team's top forwards. For the season, Jarvis has 27 goals, 25 assists, 15 power-play points, 171 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-12 rating over 55 appearances.