Jarvis (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.
Jarvis will be available to return from a seven-game absence versus Dallas on Monday. He has accounted for four goals, 11 points, 35 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 16 hits through 13 appearances this season. Jarvis could replace Tyson Jost against the Stars.
