Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Sitting out again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders.
Jarvis will presumably be rested again for the Hurricanes' regular-season finale. Expect to see him back in a top-line role for Game 1 of the playoffs.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Won't play Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Cycling out of lineup•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Three points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Secures 30-goal campaign•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Records three power-play points•