Jarvis picked up a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Jarvis has just eight points in 21 games this season, so his scoring pace has dropped off from last year when he posted 40 points in 68 games as a 19-year-old rookie. He's still seeing a decent amount of ice time (16:21 TOI), however in the last few games he's been skating mainly on the Canes' third line where scoring opportunities are typically not as plentiful.