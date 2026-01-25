Jarvis scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Ottawa.

The 23-year-old winger gave Carolina a 2-0 lead early in the first period, ripping a shot past James Reimer from the faceoff dot to the netminder's left. Jarvis has been productive since returning from an upper-body injury in early January, and over the last 10 games he's racked up four goals and 10 points, including two goals and four assists with the man advantage.