Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Facing five-month absence
Coach Lou Lamoriello revealed Tuesday that Ladd (knee) suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and will be sidelined for five months.
Although he's not the player he once was, Ladd had contributed a good deal when healthy this season, notching 11 points, 34 shots on goal and 37 hits while posting a plus-3 rating over 26 games. The news rules him out for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, so the veteran winger will finish with those numbers.
