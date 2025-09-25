default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Duclair has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Rangers due to an upper-body injury.

While Duclair will be held out against the Rangers on Thursday, he's considered day-to-day. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Friday against the Devils, but it seems likely that he'll be in the mix to return before the start of the regular season.

More News