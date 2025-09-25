Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Dealing with upper-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duclair has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Rangers due to an upper-body injury.
While Duclair will be held out against the Rangers on Thursday, he's considered day-to-day. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Friday against the Devils, but it seems likely that he'll be in the mix to return before the start of the regular season.
