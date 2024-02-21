Nelson delivered a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

The 32-year-old center opened the scoring for the Islanders, breaking through the Pittsburgh defense and flipping a backhand past Alex Nedeljkovic early in the second period. Nelson has produced two straight multi-point performances, and over the last 11 games he's racked up five goals and 10 points. With 24 goals in 55 contests on the season, Nelson is on pace to reach 35 tallies for the third straight campaign.