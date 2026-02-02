Rittich was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Washington.

Rittich has seen limited playing time in recent weeks, but he'll tend the twine in the first half of a back-to-back set Monday. Across six appearances in January, he went 2-3-1 with a 3.31 GAA and .838 save percentage. The Capitals are generating 3.18 goals per game this year, which is tied for 14th in the league.