Islanders' David Rittich: Holds on for win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rittich stopped 29 of 33 shots in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.
Rittich picked up just his third win over seven appearances since the start of January. The 33-year-old hasn't gotten a chance at much playing time when Ilya Sorokin is healthy, and that's unlikely to change. Rittich improved to 13-8-3 with a 2.63 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 24 starts this season. He probably won't have to wait long for his next appearance -- the Islanders' road trip out west begins with a back-to-back as they visit the Ducks on Wednesday and the Kings on Thursday.
More News
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Starting against Florida•
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Just one win in last five starts•
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Between pipes Monday•
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Little work in win•
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Islanders' David Rittich: No help from his teammates•