Rittich stopped 14 of 16 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Rittich didn't have to face much pressure since the Rangers sat Artemi Panarin (not injury related), taking a major weapon out of the lineup. Rittich has faced fewer than 30 shots in each of his last seven outings, though he's a mere 3-3-1 in that span, with this being just the third time in those games he's allowed two goals or fewer. For the season, he's at a 12-7-3 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 22 starts. Ilya Sorokin will probably get the nod for Thursday's rematch with the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.