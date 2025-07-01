Rittich put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Rittich will join a crowded goalie room that already includes Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov (knee) and Marcus Hogberg. While it's clear Sorokin will enter the 2025-26 campaign as the No. 1 option, there figures to be a three-way competition for the backup job now that Rittich is in the mix. With the Kings last year, Rittich went 16-14-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .886 save percentage.