Islanders' David Rittich: Starting against Florida
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rittich will defend the home crease against the Panthers on Sunday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Rittich will make his first start since the Olympic break in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday. He saw limited playing time prior to the layoff and has gone 2-4-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .844 save percentage over seven appearances since the start of the calendar year.
