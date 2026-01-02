Rittich will be between the home pipes versus Toronto on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Rittich will make his seventh straight start, but will have Ilya Sorokin (lower body) as his backup for the first time since Sorokin was injured Dec. 20. Rittich is 10-5-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.46 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 17 outings this season. The Maple Leafs are tied for fourth in NHL scoring, generating 3.35 goals per game.