Heineman had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

Heineman notched the tying goal late in the third period to force overtime. The goal and points were his first in six games. Heineman has just three goals and one assist in his last 17 games. But the points established a new career mark -- he has 13 goals, seven assists and 84 shots in 42 games after putting up 10 goals, eight assists and 64 shots in 62 games last season. Heineman may have some value in deep formats, but only when he starts to even out the production. This 17-game patch has been rough.