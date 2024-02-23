Fasching (illness) was assigned to AHL Bridgeport on a conditioning loan Friday.
Fasching has been sidelined for over four weeks due to an illness, so he'll head to the minors to get back into game shape before presumably getting cleared to rejoin the Islanders' lineup. The 28-year-old winger has collected eight points through 35 contests in a bottom-six role with the Isles this season.
