Sorokin was the first goalie off Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road versus Toronto.

Sorokin will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing last outing in which he conceded five goals on 31 shots (.839 save percentage) in a losing effort against Nashville. Despite his recent stumble, Sorokin should continue to serve as the primary option between the pipes, though Semyon Varlamov should push for more opportunities.