Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Facing Capitals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin will defend the visiting goal in Washington on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
It has been a tough go for Sorokin this season as he has allowed three goals on two occasions and four tallies in five games. Overall, Sorokin is 2-4-1 with a 3.75 GAA and an .868 save percentage over seven starts. The Capitals are 25th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.70 goals per game.
