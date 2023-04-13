Sorokin made 17 saves in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Montreal.

After stumbling against the Capitals in their previous game, the Islanders made no mistake with their chance at redemption, carrying play in front of Sorokin with a 35-19 edge in shots. This victory secured a playoff berth for the Islanders in their final game of the regular season, though their first-round opponent won't be decided until the conclusion of Thursday's games. Sorokin led the Islanders to the postseason with a 31-22-7 record, while his ratios were right in line with his career 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage.